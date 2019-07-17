Investigation Continues in Brayton Drive Stolen Vehicle Bust

At 10:25 AM on June 13, 2019, a 2007 blue GMC Yukon was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle had been parked on consignment at an auto lot on the 7600-block of the Old Seward Highway when it was taken.
At 8:15 PM on July 10, 2019, an officer spotted the parked GMC in the trailer park at 9599 Brayton Drive. The two occupants, 18-year-old Elteyvionne Carlton and 22-year-old Lote Brito, were contacted and placed into handcuffs. The officers could see a bullet laying on the floorboard next to Carlton’s foot. The vehicle had license plates on it that did not belong. In plain sight officers could see an open purse on the front seat that contained burnt tinfoil with what appeared to be heroin residue. There was also a black backpack on the back seat; it was partially unzipped and a handgun magazine was visible. The backpack was seized for evidence and it will be searched once a search warrant has been obtained.
Two females, 20-year-old Tina Rice and another adult, came out of the trailer the GMC was parked in front of. It was discovered that Rice had a warrant for her arrest. All four were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
Afterwards Rice was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on her warrant. Carlton was remanded on Violation of Conditions of Release. Brito was remanded on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II.
The fourth person was released without being charged.
Source: APD/Nixle