Investigators Release Name of West 36th Homicide Victim

Alaska Native News Feb 21, 2019.

Anchorage police have released the name of the victim who was beaten to death and left behind a business on the 1300-block of West 36th Avenue over the weekend as 31-year-old Ryan Cannon.

Police responded to the scene at 12:14 am on Sunday morning and opened an investigation after they were notified by a citizen reporting “a deceased person lying behind a business.” The person who initially located the victim remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.







The preliminary investigation determined that Cannon had died as the result of trauma to the body and investigators announced on Thursday that the case was now classified as a homicide.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who has information, including surveillance video, about this homicide investigation. If you have information, please call Dispatch at 311 (option #1) or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP to remain anonymous.