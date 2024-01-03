Isaiah Savok Arrested in Sunday Morning Point Woronzof Shooting





Anchorage police announced that they have made an arrest in the early Sunday morning shooting incident at the pullout just south of the Point Woronzof overlook parking lot and report that the shooting that injured a woman has been deemed domestic violence incident.

Police responded to the reports of a shooting at the location at 3:18 am on Sunday and there investigation determined that two people were sitting in an SUV parked there when 27-year-old Isaiah Savok arrived at the location and opened fire on the vehicle hitting the woman in the upper and lower body.

After the shooting, the male driver and the woman fled the scene in the vehicle. Savok gave chase and crashed into the victim’s vehicle causing it to crash. Following the crash the driver fled the scene on foot leaving the woman behind.

The woman did not remain at the crash site however, she got out of the SUV and got into the suspect’s pickup and they drove off. APD currently are not sure if the woman got into the pickup under her own power.

Savok nand the injured woman were stopped by Anchorage Police near Northern Lights Boulevard and Forest Park Drive and Savok was taken to the police department for questioning while the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her gunshot wounds.

Following questioning, Savok was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault I and three counts of Assault III.

The driver of the SUV was contacted and found to be suffering from minor injuries from the crash but declined treatment. He was taken for questioning but ultimately released.

Airport Police & Fire Department also responded to Point Woronzof and assisted in the investigation.



