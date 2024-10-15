Israeli NGOs Implore World Governments to Prevent Ethnic Cleansing of Northern Gaza

“States have an obligation to prevent the crimes of starvation and forcible transfer,” said four leading human rights groups based in Israel.
A coalition of Israeli human rights organizations issued a joint statement Monday imploring governments and institutions worldwide to “use all tools at their disposal—legal, diplomatic and economic—to prevent” Israel’s far-right government from carrying out a proposed ethnic cleansing plan in northern Gaza.
B’Tselem, Gisha, Yesh Din, and Physicians for Human Rights Israel called on “the international community to take action now to prevent Israel from forcibly transferring hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have remained in the Northern Gaza Strip outside of the area, including by denying entry of essential humanitarian aid and fuel.”
“There are alarming signs that the Israeli military is beginning to quietly implement the Generals’ Plan, also referred to as the Eiland Plan, which calls for complete forcible transfer of the civilians of the northern Gaza Strip through tightening the siege on the area and starving the population,” the groups said. “States have an obligation to prevent the crimes of starvation and forcible transfer, and that if the continuation of the ‘wait and see’ approach will enable Israel to liquidate northern Gaza, they will be complicit.”