“It’s Only ‘Free Speech’ If We Agree With Them,” Says AOC of GOP-Only Town Hall





“The fact is, we work for everybody. If Republican politicians can’t get that we work for the public, then the public should give them the boot,” said the Democrat from New York.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, had sharp words for Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and two other Arizona elected officials, following reporting that the trio was scheduled to speak at a town hall on Tuesday evening—which only Republicans were allowed to attend.

“It’s only ‘free speech’ if you agree with them. Everyone else gets stripped from their community’s town hall,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez on X in response to the reporting. “The fact is, we work for everybody. If Republican politicians can’t get that we work for the public, then the public should give them the boot.”

According to a flyer posted to the Legislative District 12 Republican Committee website, Biggs, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen (R-12), and Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan were slated to speak at a town hall event in Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday evening.

Camaron Stevenson, chief political correspondent for the outlet The Copper Courier, posted a screenshot of the flyer on X on Tuesday, alongside a screenshot of an email from the First Vice Chair of the Arizona Legislative District 12 Republican Committee Patty Porter that reads: “Tonight’s townhall is a private event. I have been reminded that only members of the Republican Party will be admitted into the venue.”

According to The Phoenix New Times, Porter did not answer queries about why the event was being called a “townhall”—the spelling used by Porter and on the flyer—if it is private.

Neither Petersen nor Biggs responded to requests for comment, according to the outlet, though Biggs called Stevenson’s social media post saying that he is “hosting” the town hall “false.” He did not address the Republican-only nature of the event, per the New Times.

Stevenson on Tuesday shared a video of an Independent voter who said he registered for the town hall but was turned away after they reviewed his voting history.

This news out of Arizona follows multiple instances where GOP lawmakers have faced angry crowds at town halls, with constituents showing up to express concerns about President Donald Trump’s efforts to slash federal programs and personnel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has encouraged Republican lawmakers to skip the town halls, according to The Associated Press. “They’re professional protesters,” Johnson said at a news conference in early March. “So why would we give them a forum to do that right now?”

Democrats have sought to capitalize on the development. Minnesota Gov. and 2024 vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently launched a town hall tour targeting GOP districts and the Democratic National Committee is targeting vulnerable House Republicans with ads that say the lawmakers “won’t talk to his/her constituents,” according to Tuesday reporting from Axios.

Ocasio-Cortez is set to join Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for five stops of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour in Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada from Thursday through Saturday.

