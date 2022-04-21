Jalonni Blackshear, Suspect in Friday’s Resurrection Drive Slayings Taken into Custody in New York by NYPD and Homeland Security





Alaska State Troopers report that the person of interest in the death of victims Raechyl Blackshear and her daughter, Jayla, who were found dead of gunshot wounds at a residence on Resurrection Drive on Friday after patrol officers responded to a request for a welfare check, has been apprehended in a New York neighborhood by Homeland Security and the NYPD.

39-year-old Jalonni Blackshear, a former corrections officer at the Anchorage Correctional Center, fled the state soon after the slaying on Resurrection Drive and traveled to the New York neighborhood of Meiers Corner and Willowbrook.

Authorities homed in on Blackshear using pings from his cell phone that led them to Staten Island. Soon after, he was taken into custody at a Harold Street address.

It was on March 30th of this year that Blackshear’s daughter, age 14, went to APD and reported that she had been raped by her father. Immediately after, the daughter was taken to a local hospital by her mother and forensic testing was conducted.

APD requested a search warrant for DNA samples from Blackshear which the Alaska State Court granted on April 5th and the following day Blackshear left his job at ACC where he had been employed since 2018.

DNA samples taken, returned a match to Blackshear on April 13th. Two days later, on April 15th, Blackshear’s 35-year-old wife, and their 14-year-old daughter were found dead of shotgun wounds in their home.

Blackshear is awaiting extradition back to Alaska to face expected charges in the homicides.





