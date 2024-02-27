Jimmy Dale Cates Sentenced to 312 Years for Murder, Sexual Assault & Arson





(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby sentenced Jimmy Dale Cates to 312 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Anchorage woman, murdering her, and setting her home on fire.

Last June, after a four-week trial, an Anchorage jury found 58-year-old Cates guilty on ten counts.

Friday morning, Judge Saxby sentenced Cates to:

99 years for Murder in the First Degree

99 years for Sexual Assault in the First Degree

99 years for Arson in the First Degree

5 years for each of three counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence

The crimes occurred in 2017 on Jan. 23 and 24. Cates sexually assaulted 57-year-old P.L. at her apartment. He broke cartilage in her neck and lit a fire underneath her body. She subsequently died of smoke inhalation.

Cates was captured on a nearby surveillance camera outside, watching an apartment building off Arctic Blvd. and W. Fireweed Lane, on and off for several hours. When no fire was visible outside the building, he was seen on the video approaching the building and lighting multiple fires to the exterior of the building. The video showed he continued to watch as the fire caught and burned. He remained on the scene until Anchorage Police officers arrived. Cates then fled the scene and was later convicted of altering or destroying various pieces of evidence.

Detectives with the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit investigated this case in conjunction with the Anchorage Fire Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Judge Saxby said: Society rightfully demands condemnation of entering someone’s home, raping and killing them, and attempting to burn down the home to cover up crimes. It’s difficult to envision a worse thing to happen in your home and those actions require very strong condemnation.

Cates was on probation for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree at the time of this offense.

Given Cates violated his probation, Judge Saxby imposed all the remaining time in that case. Judge Saxby found that Cates was a “worst offender;” that his prospects for rehabilitation were “nonexistent;” that he presents a danger to “any woman in his vicinity;” and that it was clear he needed to be isolated to protect the community.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Ronald Dupuis and Assistant Attorney General Paige Smothers of the Office of Special Prosecutions.



