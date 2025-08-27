Jogging Kenai Woman Seriously Injured in Bear Attack









Early on Tuesday morning in Kenai a 36-year-old woman was jogging 50 yards from her home near Chinook Drive when she was attacked by a bear. She was seriously injured in the attack between 5:00 AM and 5:30 AM.

According to the report, the bear emerged from a nearby property, attacking her and dragging her approximately 100 yards onto a neighbor’s property.

The neighbor heard noises outside his house that he determined were coming from a nearby bear, but did not go out of his home until daylight to investigate. Additional noise caused the neighbor to investigate further. That was when he located the woman in the woods on his property. He saw that the woman had suffered serious injuries to her face and scalp, but was conscious. She was able to talk despite being in shock.

Authorities were notified, and the woman was medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of her serious injuries.

Wildlife Troopers, Fish and Game, and Kenai Police initiated a search of the area but were unable to locate the marauding bruin. They said, according to evidence, including tracks at the scene, that it had been a brown bear.

While it is thought that the bear has left the area, authorities advise nearby residents and others to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings. The public is reminded to secure trash, pet food, and bird feeders and to keep a close eye on children and pets.

Troopers and police indicated that they will be patrolling the area for the next few days.

The public is advised that if they see a bear, they should stay a safe distance away and not approach the animal.