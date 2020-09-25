Johnson Indicted in August Penland Parkway Shooting

Alaska Native News on Sep 25, 2020.

It was announced that the suspect in the shooting of Willard Outwater on August 19th of this year, has been indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury on one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of evidence tampering.

The suspect, 21-year-old Shaun Johnson Jr, was in a group of intoxicated people on the 3200-block 0f Penland Parkway that night when an argument broke out. During that altercation, Johnson took out a handgun and discharged it. A bullet struck Outwater causing serious injuries.

Johnson fled the scene on foot before police arrived at approximately 8:25 pm that evening. A K9 search was initiated but was unsuccessful.

“A few hours later Johnson agreed to turn himself in,” police reported then. He was remanded to the Anchorage jail.







Johnson remains in custody and will be arraigned on the charges today in Superior Court.