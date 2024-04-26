Joint Traffic Safety Operation Nets Hundreds of Contacts with Alaska Drivers





(Anchorage, AK) – On April 20, 2024, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Anchorage Police Department, Wasilla Police Department, and Palmer Police Department conducted a six-hour high visibility traffic enforcement operation across southcentral Alaska focused on speeding on Alaska’s highways. During the special operation law enforcement conducted 405 traffic stops and contacted 526 drivers and passengers for speeding and other unsafe driving behavior. Officers also arrested three drivers for driving under the influence, issued 271 citations, and 171 warnings.

“Just because Spring has started to arrive across much of the state, does not mean that drivers can drive over the posted speed limit or in a manner that is unsafe for conditions,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your Alaska State Troopers will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to ensure that Alaskans are driving safely and legally across the state. Far too many Alaskans die each year due to speeding, driving under the influence, or carelessness behind the wheel – and we will continue to enforce Alaska’s traffic laws to do our part to discourage this behavior.”

Each Spring as Alaska’s roads begin to dry out after Winter, many Alaskans begin driving faster than posted speed limits and in a manner that is unsafe for conditions at any time of year. In 2021 there were 12,330 speeding-related fatalities in the United States, an increase of 8% from the 11,428 fatalities in 2020. Speeding was a contributing factor for 29% of fatalities in motor vehicle collisions in the United States in 2021, the highest percentage since 2013.

This enforcement initiative was funded by a grant from the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

