Judge Finds Anchorage Man Guilty of 2017 Murder





(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage Superior Court judge Friday convicted Adam Sullivan, 45, of Anchorage of second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of his wife, Brandy Sullivan.

Judge Erin Marston rendered the guilty verdict following a five-week trial.

The judge found that the married couple separated in the months leading up to the murder and Adam Sullivan moved into another residence with his girlfriend. However, he was jealous of his wife’s actions. He followed her to her home in Anchorage on Feb. 16, 2017, and assaulted her, causing blunt force trauma to her head and arm, then shot her once in the head and three times in the back.

After the murder, Adam Sullivan called his girlfriend and his brother and admitted to the crime. He was located the night of the murder by officers with the Anchorage Police Department, and the gun was still in his possession.

Judge Marston determined that Adam Sullivan knowingly and intentionally caused the death of Brandy Sullivan during a trial held without a jury. He is currently jailed without bail pending a sentencing hearing on July 11.

Adam Sullivan faces a maximum sentence of 99 years imprisonment and a $500,000 fine.

Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Assistant District Attorney Cody Tirpak represented the State at trial.

# # #





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

