Juneau Judge Sentences Eric Mann to 30 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor









(Juneau, AK) – Monday, Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford sentenced 66-year-old Eric Mann to serve 40 years with 10 years suspended and 15 years of felony probation for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree.

Judge Woolford noted this crime is among the most serious that someone can commit and the sentencing range reflects the seriousness of the offense. Judge Woolford highlighted the need to protect the community in his reasoning for the sentence imposed.

In January 2024, a Juneau jury found Mann guilty of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree. At trial, the evidence showed that the victim A.N. was sexually assaulted when she was approximately 10 years old by Mann, who was approximately 60 years old. A.N. testified at trial about a single incident where she got up during the night to use the bathroom. Mann regularly visited the victim’s house to socialize with the victim’s father, drinking and playing video games. Mann entered the bathroom, prevented A.N. from leaving and proceeded to touch her chest and torso before penetrating her vaginally with his finger. The victim did not report the incident until approximately three years later when she disclosed what had happened to her best friend K.P. K.P. then relayed what she had heard to the victim’s mother, who then contacted JPD to make a report.

Assistant District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum prosecuted this case with the assistance of Paralegal Marley Hettinger. This case was investigated by the Juneau Police Department.