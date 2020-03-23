Juneau Man Arrested for Operating a Vessel under the Influence

Alaska Native News on Mar 22, 2020.

A Juneau man was arrested on operating a vessel while intoxicated and his vessel was towed back to Juneau, troopers reported on Saturday.

The U. S. Coast Guard contacted wildlife troopers and reported that they had a vessel under tow after it was grounded on the backside of Douglas Island on Saturday. The USCG also alerted troopers that they believed the owner/operator of the vessel, 65-year-old William Hodge, of Juneau had operated the vessel under the influence.

Troopers responded via a Coast Guard vessel and their preliminary investigation determined Hodge had indeed been operating under the influence and so, was arrested on the charge, transported to Juneau and taken to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center where he was remanded.

