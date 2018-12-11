Juneau Woman Sentenced to Five Years for Drug-Trafficking Conspiracy

Alaska Native News Dec 11, 2018.

A Juneau woman was sentenced in Federal court by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to five years in prison for her part in a drug conspiracy carried out in Juneau in 2017. Her co-conspirator, 46-year-old Christian Peters was previously sentenced to 30 months after his conviction.

35-year-old Tiffany Spaulding of Juneau was sentenced to five years followed by five years of supervised release after her conviction on a 2017 drug-trafficking conspiracy involving 198.8 grams of methamphetamines and 50 oxycodone tablets in Juneau.

The federal investigation was launched on August 6th of that year after a package was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service that originated in California and mailed to her in Juneau. A controlled delivery was made and Spaulding accepted the package that was addressed to “Rosetta Stone” and mailed from “Melly Sanchez.” Spaulding took it to a home shared with Peters and after Peter’s arrival, the package was opened. Prosecutors stated that the duo knew that the package contained the illegal drugs.







“The investigation revealed that Spaulding and Peters had previously agreed with others to receive a package of methamphetamine at their residence and to deliver methamphetamine to a co-conspirator,” prosecutors stated.

Spaulding was due to be sentenced in March of this year but her sentencing was postponed due to pregnancy. She was also placed under house arrest until her sentencing date yesterday.

The investigation that led to the convictions was carried out by the U.S. Postal Service, FBI, Alaska State Troopers and the Juneau Police Department.