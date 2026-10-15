Jury Convicts Kodiak Corrections Officer of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree











(Kodiak, AK) – Tuesday, following a week-and-a-half long trial, a jury found 27-year-old Fredrick Fangonilo guilty of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree. The evidence at the trial established that Fangonilo was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Kodiak Jail from 2019 to 2023.

In March 2022, Fangonilo brought a female prisoner at the Kodiak Jail to an area with no video surveillance under the guise of taking her to clean a drain behind washing machines. Once there, he had the female perform fellatio on him. The victim ultimately reported the offense to the Kodiak Police Department in 2023. Persons who are in custody in a correctional facility are, by law, unable to consent to sexual contact or intercourse with correctional employees. Detective Samantha Talley of the Kodiak Police Department led the investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Bailey J. Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecutions Unit and Assistant District Attorney Todd Shaker of the Kodiak District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case along with paralegal Crystal Locke.

Fangonilo was remanded to custody after the jury verdict and is not eligible for release pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2027, at 2:30 p.m. in Kodiak. Third degree sexual assault carries a sentencing range of 2 to 12 years. Fangonilo will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after the completion of his sentence and any probationary period imposed.