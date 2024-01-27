Jury Orders $83.3 Million Judgement Against Trump in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Suit





“A jury concluded that $88 million would be enough to deter Trump from further defaming E. Jean Carroll,” said one legal observer. “I have my doubts.”

A jury in New York City on Friday awarded E. Jean Carroll an $83.3 million judgment to be paid by Donald Trump for defaming her publicly on multiple occasions regarding rape allegations she made against the former president.

The judgment—by a 9-person jury with 7 men and 2 women—included $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million designated for a reputational repair program, and a punitive portion—by far the largest—of $65 million.

As MSNBC reported from just outside the Manhattan courthouse:

BREAKING: Jury orders Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defaming E. Jean Carroll pic.twitter.com/W0mSs6WHIq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 26, 2024

According to the New York Times:

A civil jury in May of last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and subsequently defaming her, but Friday’s ruling was focused on Trump’s ongoing defamation that continued even after that judgment. The financial judgement in last year’s case was $5 million, but the much larger judgement on Friday could mean real financial pain for Trump.

“A jury concluded that $88 million would be enough to deter Trump from further defaming E. Jean Carroll,” said former prosecutor and legal expert Renato Marioti in response to the verdict. “I have my doubts.”

