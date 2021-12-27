Justice Department Awards More Than $57 Million within the District of Alaska in 2021





ANCHORAGE – The Department of Justice has awarded more than $57 million in grants to organizations throughout Alaska in support of Victim Services, Public Safety and the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) initiative in fiscal year 2021.

“Ensuring the safety of our communities is a top priority for the Department of Justice. These investments in Alaska will enable criminal justice officials as well as communities and non-profit organizations to support victims of crime while simultaneously working to prevent crimes,” said Bryan Wilson, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska. “We will continue to work together with our partners to identify and prosecute the drivers of violence while supporting the community’s efforts to prevent violence and support victims.”

The Office of Victim Services (OVC) awarded $34+ million to more than 45 organizations, including 36 tribal communities, to support and enhance local services for victims of crime. Services include advocacy centers, domestic violence and sexual assault shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, and transitional housing for victims. It also supports organizations providing training such as the Alaska Tribal Justice Resource Center and multi-disciplinary efforts to fight human trafficking.





In the area of Public Safety, more than $11.7 million was awarded to organizations within Alaska by several grant awarding groups within the Department of Justice. This includes more than $4 million to the Alaska Department of Public Safety in support of forensic science, and several Alaska re-entry focused programs received a combined $2 million. Additionally, Dillingham, Fairbanks and Juneau received a combined $1.4 million for school violence prevention programs.

More than $10.7 million was awarded to 16 tribal organizations through CTAS. In 2010FY the Department of Justice launched the CTAS initiative which combined most of the Department’s available tribal government specific grant programs under one solicitation. Tribal grants funded through the CTAS process help tribes to develop and strengthen tribal justice systems’ response to crime, while significantly increasing programs and services available to them.

For additional information on any of these programs, please visit www.justice.gov/grants

###



