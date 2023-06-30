Justice Department Launches Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program





Three Indian Country Assistant U.S. Attorneys and One MMIP Coordinator Will Be Based in Alaska

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department Wednesday announced the creation of the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program, which permanently places MMIP Assistant U.S. Attorneys (AUSA) and MMIP Coordinators in five designated regions across the United States to aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered Indigenous people and provide specialized support to United States Attorneys’ offices to address and combat the issues of MMIP.

The Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office received three AUSA positions and one Regional MMIP Coordinator. These AUSAs will prosecute violations of federal criminal law that occur in Indian country and help foster and improve relationships among federal, Tribal, state, and local partners. In addition, these AUSAs may participate in special district programs and initiatives designed to partner with and assist federally recognized Tribes in combatting emerging public safety issues.

“Our office is committed to combating violence in Alaska Native communities across the state and reducing the high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking in these communities. These resources are an essential part of that effort” said U.S. Attorney Lane Tucker.

The Alaska positions were allocated as part of the Justice Department’s effort to promote public safety in Indian Country. U.S. Attorney’s Offices with Indian Country were allocated a total of 39 AUSAs and 5 MMIP Coordinators dedicated to enhancing the capacity of U.S. Attorney’s office to promote public safety in Tribal communities and prioritize crime reduction.

“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families, and entire Tribal communities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with Tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families.”

“These new positions represent the Justice Department’s continuing commitment to addressing the MMIP crisis with urgency and all of the tools at our disposal,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “MMIP prosecutors and coordinators will work with partners across jurisdictions and alongside the Tribal communities who have been most devastated by this epidemic.”

More broadly, this MMIP Program will complement the work of the Justice Department’s National Native American Outreach Services Liaison, who is helping amplify the voice of crime victims in Indian country and their families as they navigate the federal criminal justice system. Further, the MMIP Program will liaise with and enhance the work of the Department’s Tribal Liaisons and Indian Country Assistant United States Attorneys throughout Indian Country, the Native American Issues Coordinator, and the National Indian Country Training Initiative Coordinator to ensure a comprehensive response to MMIP.



