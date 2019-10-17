Justice for the People, Justice for the Earth: Rally in Fairbanks

- Home
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, from Noon to 1 PM
Where: Out front of the Carlson Center
Fairbanks – Alaskans will rally outside the annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention to voice the urgent need for climate action and call for an immediate end to proposed projects that would threaten Indigenous hunting and fishing areas. The impacts of climate change are affecting Alaska Native communities right now — villages must be moved, wildfires rage, melting permafrost changes the land, and people are losing their lives.
A coalition of Native organizations are calling on Alaskan Native leadership to move with urgency to address climate change and stop harmful projects. This year’s theme, “Good Government: Alaskan Driven,” encourages a conversation about Tribal Sovereignty as a solution for our people’s well-being. Indigenous rights are the antidote for this crisis.
Speakers will include Youth climate organizers, Village public safety advocates, Bristol Bay protectors, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge protectors, Tongass protectors, and no-Donlin advocates.
Written by: Native Movement on Oct 17, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News