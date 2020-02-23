Juvenile Shot at New Seward/Fireweed Location Found at 15th and Ingra

Alaska Native News on Feb 23, 2020.

At 10:45 pm on Friday night, APD dispatch received a call reporting shots fired in the area of the New Seward Highway and Fireweed Lane and officers responded to the area. As officers were responding to the scene, another officer was flagged down at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Ingra Street and alerted to a wounded juvenile.

That officer located the juvenile and observed that he had been shot in the upper body. He was rushed to a local hospital with what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations were opened at 15th and Ingra as well as the New Seward Highway and Fireweed. It was soon determined that the wounded juvenile was initially shot at the Fireweed location. The two locations were closed down for just over an hour as the on-scene investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance footage, should call Dispatch at 311.