K9 Lenox Assists in Arrest of Fairbanks DUI Suspect

Alaska Native News on Mar 16, 2020.

An early morning attempted traffic stop by Fairbanks-based troopers resulted in a short car chase but resulted in the suspect being apprehended by K9 Lenox on Sunday.

A trooper on patrol on Airport Way observed a white sedan carrying out moving violations so attempted to pull the vehicle over. Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Richard Vent, attempted to flee the scene. Other troopers took up the chase and during the pursuit, Vent attempted to ram pursuing troopers and also almost struck troopers on foot.

Vent stopped his vehicle and took off on foot in an attempt to evade the troopers, but K9 Lenox took up the pursuit and captured Vent.

The suspect was placed under arrest and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Assault III, DUI, Felony Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and Driving while License Revoked.





