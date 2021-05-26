K9 Midas Takes Down Non-Compliant Assault Suspect







K-9 Midas assisted in taking down a suspect who was attacking a woman with a stick in the 14th Avenue/Hyder Street area on Monday night according to an APD report.

The assault was called into APD at 10 pm on Monday, the “caller stated that as he was driving by, he saw a man hitting a woman with a stick outside in the area of E 14th Avenue and Hyder Street. The caller stated the woman had visible injuries; he was able to get her into his vehicle and away from the suspect,” police reported. After getting the victim into the vehicle, the suspect picked up a brick and threatened both the victim and her rescuer.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Amante R. L. Frazier-Reese, was standing in the middle of the street with a bottle in one hand and a sharp-pointed object in the other. The suspect ignored officer’s commands and began backing away before breaking into a run and crossed Gambell Street. Despite multiple warnings from the K-9 officer, Frazier-Reese continued to run and so K-9 Midas was released. Midas latched onto the suspect’s arm and officers were able to successfully take him to ground.

Frazier-Reese continued to physically resist after being taken down but was soon cuffed. During the cuffing process, “a substance that field-tested positive for meth was found on Amante’s person,” APD stated.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment for his dog bite then taken to the Anchorage Jail. At the jail, Frazier-Reese continued to be non-compliant and refused to walk into booking. When officers worked to carry the suspect in, he stood up, began kicking the officers and began spitting at officers. A spit hood was placed on the suspect.

Frazier-Reese was ultimately charged with Assault II, two counts of Assault III, Resisting, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Police have yet to determine if the victim and her assailant knew each other or the motive for the assault.





