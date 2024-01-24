Kasigluk Man Starts Fire to Mattress while in Custody, Death Results Tuesday





On Tuesday Alaska State Troopers were notified of a structure fire with a fatality in the community of Kasigluk.

According to the AST report. 36-year-old Kyle V. White, a resident of that community had, because he was highly intoxicated, been taken into custody and placed in a holding cell.

While in custody, a fire in the holding cell would break out, resulting in White’s death.

Alaska State Troopers and a deputy fire marshal responded to the community and would open an investigation. That investigation would find that White when taken into custody, failed to have a lighter confiscated when he was placed into holding, and would consequently use it to start a mattress fire that would ultimately lead to his death.

The fire would be contained to the cell but, not before White’s demise. The cell is a solid enclosure not viewable from outside.

The incident remains under investigation and White’s next of kin have been notified of his death.



