Kasigluk Man Starts Fire to Mattress while in Custody, Death Results Tuesday

By on Comments Off on Kasigluk Man Starts Fire to Mattress while in Custody, Death Results Tuesday


On Tuesday Alaska State Troopers were notified of a structure fire with a fatality in the community of Kasigluk.

According to the AST report. 36-year-old Kyle V. White, a resident of that community had, because he was highly intoxicated, been taken into custody and placed in a holding cell. 

While in custody, a fire in the holding cell would break out, resulting in White’s death.

Alaska State Troopers and a deputy fire marshal responded to the community and would open an investigation. That investigation would find that White when taken into custody, failed to have a lighter confiscated when he was placed into holding, and would consequently use it to start a mattress fire that would ultimately lead to his death.

The fire would be contained to the cell but, not before White’s demise. The cell is a solid enclosure not viewable from outside.

The incident remains under investigation and White’s next of kin have been notified of his death.


  , , , ,

Kasigluk Man Starts Fire to Mattress while in Custody, Death Results Tuesday added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →