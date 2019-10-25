Kasilof Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence

Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers report that on October 10th, they received a call reporting “sexual assaults and numerous instances of domestic violence assault transpiring over the course of several years,” and opened an investigation into the reported instances.

After an almost two week investigation into the case, a warrant was issued and AST reported on Friday that on Tuesday they placed 29-year-old Tony Cross under arrest on multiple charges that included DV Sexual Assault I, DV Assault I, DV Assault II x7, DV Assault III x8, DV Criminal Mischief V, and Interfering with the Report of a Crime Involving Domestic Violence. Some of the offenses occurred as far back as February 2017.

Following his arrest, Cross was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility to await arraignment. He was brought to arraignment on Wednesday.

Vinelink shows Cross is currently in custody.