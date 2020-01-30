Kasilof Man Killed in Trooper-Involved Shooting Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News on Jan 30, 2020.

AST revealed on Thursday morning that a trooper was involved in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Kasilof man at just before 9 pm on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Soldotna-based troopers responded to Coho Loop in Kasilof in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm involved at approximately 6:15 pm. At the scene, they contacted 32-year-old Justinn Leman and found that a firearm had, in fact, been discharged during the disturbance. During contact, Leman “ran from the home and into the woods,” troopers said.

Multiple troopers gave chase and Leman was tracked through the woods. At 8:42 pm, “Leman produced a weapon toward a Trooper and was fired upon,” according to the trooper report.

Life-saving measures were administered and LifeMed was called in, but Leman succumbed to his injury at the scene. His next of kin were notified of the fatal incident.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation and the General Investigative Unit were called in and took over the investigation. The officer involved in the shooting was placed on 72-hour mandatory administrative leave as per AST policy.

Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Department of Law’s Special Prosecutions for review.