Kasilof River Closed to King Salmon Fishing





(Soldotna) – To protect returning king salmon the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is closing the king salmon fishery on the Kasilof River downstream of the Sterling Highway Bridge effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 15 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Additionally, from the river mouth to the outlet of Tustumena Lake, only one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure may be used during this time.

Anglers are advised this closure prohibits all sport fishing for king salmon, including catch-and-release fishing. King salmon may not be retained or possessed; king salmon caught while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately. Anglers are reminded that Crooked Creek is closed to all sport fishing until August 1 and the portion of the Kasilof River upstream of the Sterling Highway Bridge closed to sport fishing for king salmon by regulation on July 1.

“King salmon runs across the Kenai Peninsula are significantly below preseason and inseason expectations,” stated Area Management Biologist Phill Stacey. “Regulatory restrictions and closures have been issued across peninsula king salmon sport fisheries. In an effort to maximize achieving the escapement goal for Crooked Creek wild king salmon, it is warranted to close king salmon fishing on the Kasilof River to ensure adequate escapement of Kasilof River late-run king salmon.”

For additional information, please contact Phill Stacey, Area Management Biologist (907) 260-2920 or Cook Inlet Management Coordinator Matt Miller at (907) 262-9368.



