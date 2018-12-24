Kasilof Woman Arrested after Discharging Handgun into Ceiling

Alaska Native News Dec 24, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Willow Street address in Kasilof on Sunday morning to perform a welfare check and as a result, arrested a 32-year-old woman there on multiple charges, AST reported Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they found that Jennifer Mead of Kasilof had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and during the argument, discharged a round from a .357 Magnum through their bedroom ceiling.

Troopers observed during contact that Mead was intoxicated and it was said that she was intoxicated at the time of the shots-fired incident.







As a consequence, Mead was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, and Reckless Endangerment. She was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and remanded there.