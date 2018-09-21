KavaNO Auto March and Candlelight Vigil

Sep 21, 2018.

On Friday, September 21 from 7 pm to 10 pm, Alaska Grassroots Alliance is hosting a rally to bring awareness to serious concerns over the Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination.

The rally is an “auto march.” Participants will meet at the Dairy Queen on Tudor to decorate cars. From there, there will be a parade around Anchorage that ends with a candlelight vigil and speakers on the Delaney Park Strip.

WHAT: KavanNO Auto March and Candlelight Vigil

WHO: Alaska Grassroots Alliance

WHERE: Starts – Dairy Queen on Tudor in Anchorage (611 East Tudor Road) Ends – Delaney Park Strip

WHEN: Friday, September 21 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Facebook Auto March Event Notice

