Kenai Gas and Dash Suspect Faces Multiple Charges including Contraband and Assault

Alaska Native News Nov 7, 2018.

A Gas-n-Dash motorist was apprehended on the Kenai Peninsula on Tuesday and now faces several charges as a result of his arrest, AST says.

Just before 10 pm on Tuesday night, an Alaska State Trooper on patrol was waved down by a Holiday Gas Station employee in Kenai who reported that a white four-door sedan had pumped gas for his vehicle then left the scene without paying for the gas.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted in Soldotna and was pulled over by AST. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Chase Jenson of Soldotna.

The case was investigated and as a result of that investigation, Jenson was, despite a struggle, was taken into custody. He was charged with Theft IV, Assault IV on a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.







Jenson was transported back to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges. When being processed into the facility, Correction officers would find that Jenson was in possession of a controlled substance and so was further charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and Promoting Contraband I.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.