Kenai Woman Killed by Plow Truck on Kalifornski Beach Road Sunday Night





Alaska State Troopers, the Kenai Police Department, and Kenai Fire Department responded to Kalifornski Beach and Pirate Lane after receiving a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 8:254 pm on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Stephanie Anderson of Kenai, was declared deceased at the scene despite life-saving efforts by the truck driver.

The preliminary investigation conducted at the location found that a plow-equipped pickup truck was driving on Kalifornski Beach Road in whiteout conditions when it collided with Anderson, who was wearing dark clothing.

There was approximately 18 inches of snow on the ground at the time of the incident.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.



