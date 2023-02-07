Keola Lindsey and Apana Naha Charged in Robbery Investigation





At 7:54 PM on February 3, 2023, Anchorage Police responded to reports of a carjacking. Initial indications are that Victim #1 was driving his 1993 gray Chevrolet Caprice with Victim #2 in the front passenger seat. Victim #1 pulled over on the side of the road near Parsons Avenue and N Flower Street when he was approached by two males walking down the roadway, later identified as 37-year-old Keola R. Lindsey and 22-year-old Apana K. C. Naha. Naha approached Victim #1 (who was still seated inside the car) and demanded Victim #1’s vehicle and car keys. When Victim #1 refused, Naha struck Victim #1 multiple times while Lindsey got into the back seat of the car.

Victim #1 was able to get out of the car; he ran down the street as Naha chased him on foot. Victim #1 dropped his car keys on the ground; Naha picked them up, ran back to the Chevy, and left the area in the vehicle with Lindsey. While Naha was chasing after Victim #1 on foot, Victim #2 was ordered out of the vehicle by Lindsey. Victim #2 was not injured.

Approximately five minutes after the initial responding officers arrived on scene and contacted both victims, one of the officers saw the Chevy being driven nearby. The officer got into his patrol car and followed the suspects while waiting for backup units to arrive. The officer activated his police vehicle’s emergency lights after the suspects pulled over to the side of the street on their own. Lindsey exited the driver’s seat of the Chevy and began to walk away; the officer gave Lindsey multiple commands to stop. Other officers arrived on scene almost immediately thereafter and Lindsey was taken into custody.

Once Lindsey was detained, Naha was ordered to get out of the Chevy’s front passenger seat. Naha was taken into custody without incident. Both men were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards the suspects were remanded at the Anchorage Jail. Keola Lindsey was charged with Robbery I and Vehicle Theft I. Apana Naha was remanded on an outstanding felony warrant. He was additionally charged with Vehicle Theft I, Robbery I, and Assault IV.

There is no indication the victims and suspects were known to one another prior to the robbery.



