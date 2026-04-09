Ketchikan Indian Community Secures Key Zoning Approval for Salmon Falls, Advancing Vision for Community Healing & Wellness







Ketchikan, Alaska — The Ketchikan Indian Community (KIC) has received approval from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly to rezone key portions of the Salmon Falls property to General Commercial, marking a significant milestone in the Tribe’s efforts to develop a Tribally led, integrated Community Healing and Wellness Center.

The Assembly’s decision to rezone three primary lots to General Commercial, while maintaining residential zoning on two others, reflects a balanced approach that allows KIC to advance critical components of its vision while remaining responsive to community input.

The Salmon Falls project is designed to serve as a comprehensive healing campus focused on addressing substance use disorder, supporting long-term recovery, strengthening families, and creating pathways to economic stability. The model integrates health care, cultural healing, workforce development, and community-based services in one location.

“This decision is not just about zoning. It is about saving lives,” said Emily Edenshaw, Tribal Administrator/CEO of Ketchikan Indian Community. “For months, we have shown up in good faith, committed to transparency, compliance, and collaboration. The Assembly’s action recognizes both the historical use of this property and the urgent need for solutions that meet people where they are. Salmon Falls represents hope for individuals, for families, and for our entire community.”

The property has historically operated as a commercial resort and lodge for decades. The approved rezone brings the site into alignment with its long-standing use while enabling KIC to deliver essential services that were not permissible under its previous designation.

The Salmon Falls model intentionally centers healing first, with workforce development and supportive economic activities such as culinary training, maritime certification, and small-scale tourism to help individuals transition into sustainable employment.

To date, KIC has invested millions of dollars into transforming the Salmon Falls property into a state-of-the-art healing and wellness center, demonstrating both its commitment and long-term vision for sustainable, community-centered care.

This process also underscores the importance of civic engagement and participation in local governance. Earlier in the process, the Planning Commission issued a 6 to 1 vote recommending denial. Tonight, the Borough Assembly voted 5 to 1 in support of moving the project forward, an outcome made possible by community voices showing up, speaking out, and engaging in the process.

KIC extends its sincere appreciation to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly and Borough staff for their professionalism and diligent work throughout this process. With this milestone achieved, KIC can now fully focus on advancing the development of the Healing and Wellness Center.

The Ketchikan Indian Community Tribal Council shared the following:

“To our tribal citizens, Elders, youth, and relatives, this is a meaningful moment in our shared history. We gather our hearts in gratitude and pride as we celebrate a milestone that reflects resilience, vision, and our unwavering commitment to the wellness of our people and the protection of future generations.

The purchase and successful rezoning of Salmon Falls is more than a transaction or a change on a map. It is a reclaiming of purpose, a restoration of possibility, and a decisive step toward healing and recovery for our people. This land will now serve as a place of renewal, where physical, emotional, cultural, and spiritual wellness can grow. It represents safety, hope, and opportunity.

This moment is a true success and a shared victory. It honors our ancestors who endured and persevered, and it affirms our responsibility to our children and those yet to come. Most importantly, we honor and lift up the recovery community. Your voices, your stories, and your strength are the foundation of this work. This center exists because of you, and it will always be a place built with you and for you.

We secured strong zoning for our Healing Center, and we thank the recovery community, whose courage, resilience, and willingness to stand in their truth made this moment possible. We also thank our Tribal members and the broader community who showed up in numbers and in strength. We thank the Borough for its diligent work. Some neighbors opposed us at first, but through dialogue, we forged a compromise that respects safety, dignity, and healing for all. Tonight, that compromise became a shared path forward, proving that compassionate engagement can turn resistance into progress and strengthen our beloved Ketchikan community.

KIC extends its deepest gratitude to everyone who stood with us, including those who submitted letters of support, passed Tribal Resolutions, provided testimony, and traveled to be present. We felt the strength of our community throughout this journey, and it means more than words can express.”

This is also an exciting and transformative time for KIC. As we move forward with Salmon Falls, we are simultaneously advancing multiple critical initiatives that reflect our commitment to the health and well-being of our community. We are finalizing our Permanent Supportive Housing development, securing additional funding to stand up our S’eenáa Hít Navigation Center, signing a historic Memorandum of Agreement with the Veterans Administration to provide care for both Native and non-Native veterans, and continuing to operate the only cold-weather shelter in our community. As the second largest Tribe in Alaska, KIC is not only growing, we are leading. We are building systems of care. We are strengthening infrastructure. We are ensuring that no one in our community is left behind.

As KIC moves into the next phase, we invite our funders, partners, and the broader community to walk alongside us in this important and exciting work.

Now, the real work begins, and we are ready.

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