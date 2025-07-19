KIC Marks Key Milestones in the Yi Gu.aa Xáx X’wán Permanent Supportive Housing Project









Ketchikan, AK — Ketchikan Indian Community (KIC) is thrilled to announce the complete demolition of old buildings at its 2334 Tongass Avenue project site—the former Galley Restaurant and an adjacent warehouse—marking a pivotal advancement in its mission to address homelessness among vulnerable Tribal Elders and seniors in Southeast Alaska. With demolition fully wrapped up as of today, the Tribe is preparing for a ground blessing ceremony before the end of July, before starting construction on the foundation of the Yi Gu.aa Xáx X’wán Permanent Supportive Housing facility. This milestone, alongside ongoing planning for the adjacent Sʼeenáa Hít Navigation Center, underscores KIC’s dedication to providing culturally sensitive, comprehensive support through a whole-campus approach that follows the Housing First model (www.kictribe.info/HousingFirst).

Yi Gu.aa Xáx X’wán—a Tlingit name meaning “be strong and have courage” with the deeper connotation of having a community behind you, holding you up—will be a three-story, 28-unit building designed for seniors aged 55 and older at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Welcoming both Native and non-Native residents, the facility’s purpose is to meet the needs of chronically homeless individuals by providing stable housing, fostering independent living and tenancy skills, and connecting residents with essential resources, people, and the broader community. Through wraparound services, it aims to promote long-term well-being, self-sufficiency, and cultural resilience, ensuring elders can age with dignity in a supportive environment.

“Completing demolition and securing the final funding piece represents a powerful step forward for our entire community,” said KIC President Gloria Ilsxilee Stáng Burns. “Yi Gu.aa Xáx X’wán embodies our mission to protect and uplift our Elders, ensuring they have the support they deserve to live with dignity and security.”

KIC Housing Authority Director Myrna Chaney added, “I am incredibly proud of the hard work by my staff and other members of KIC’s team over the last several years who have brought us this far. Their dedication and skills will drive this project to completion, benefiting our most vulnerable Tribal citizens.”

This innovative project is new to Ketchikan and represents a fresh initiative for the Tribe, aligning with KIC’s longstanding strategic plan to address the unsheltered population. The Ketchikan Indian Community Housing Authority (KICHA) contracted with Cook Inlet Housing Authority to provide expert project development and management from funding through completion. “We are deeply grateful for their assistance and guidance, which has been instrumental in our success,” noted President Burns.

Funding for the $16 million endeavor has been fully secured, completing the capital stack needed for construction. Key contributions include the Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Grant, Northrim Bank/R4 Capital investors utilizing Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), significant Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive funds, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation supplemental funding, a Rasmuson Foundation grant, Alaska Mental Health Trust funds, and a recent award of $305,000 from Ketchikan Gateway Borough. The final piece of the funding puzzle was set in place when President Burns signed the LIHTC agreement with R4 and Alaska Housing Finance Corporation by President Burns on July 1, 2025. These resources, drawn from local, state, philanthropic, and federal partners, enable the project to move forward with confidence.

Following the ground blessing, foundation work is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2025, with framing finished by fall to allow rough-in and interior work to begin before winter. Substantial completion is anticipated by August 31, 2026.

Complementing the housing facility, the Sʼeenáa Hít Navigation Center—meaning “beacon or a light in the darkness” in Tlingit—will serve as an essential hub on the connecting property for those facing housing insecurity. Currently in the planning phase, KIC is collaborating with multidisciplinary consulting firm Agnew Beck on analysis, policy development, planning, public engagement, and project implementation. Additional efforts include developing a program and financial model for Medicaid-billable services, engaging community organizations to envision offerings, and assessing local demand compared to navigation centers statewide and nationwide.

Once open, Sʼeenáa Hít will provide coordinated vital services for the unhoused; assist individuals in finding resources to maintain housing; offer a central location for service connections; create a safe space for community and connection; and supply practical amenities like laundry, showers, meals, and personal storage space. Sʼeenáa Hít will support the Housing First model by delivering immediate aid and pathways to permanent solutions, enhancing the campus’s integrated approach to ending homelessness.

These developments reflect KIC’s broader commitment to enhancing the socioeconomic well-being of its over 6,500 Tribal citizens—descendants of Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian, Aleut, and other nations—while extending inclusive services to the wider Ketchikan community. As a federally recognized Tribe incorporated in 1940, KIC continues to lead in housing innovation through federal compacts and collaborative partnerships.



