Ketchikan man Arrested in Investigation into String of Thefts

Alaska Native News Dec 7, 2018.

Ketchikan-based Alaska State Troopers say that they buttoned up some of the string of property crimes that have taken place in that city with the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Peters on Wednesday.

Troopers say that they developed a significant lead this week in multiple investigations and that lead led to the arrest of Peters on charges of Burglary I, Burglary II, Theft II x3, Criminal Mischief V, and Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

During the investigation, troopers obtained a search warrant for a condo in the Marine View Condominiums and the search there recovered numerous power and hand tools that have since been confirmed as stolen.







The investigation began on November 29th when AST was informed of the theft that occurred at a connex at mile six on the North Tongass Highway. The investigation found that at 4 pm on November 28th and at 7 am on November 29th, the connex was broken into and approximately $3,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen.

Ketchikan Police and AST are working to identify the rightful owners of the stolen property.