Ketchikan Troopers Seize Over $250,000 Worth of Illicit Drugs







(Anchorage, AK) – On February 5, 2021, Alaska State Troopers in Ketchikan along with the Ketchikan Police Department, Ketchikan Airport Police, and Juneau DEA conducted a joint operation to disrupt the flow of illicit narcotics into Southeast, Alaska. During the operation, 27-year-old Hydaburg resident Annette Dilts was contacted at the Ketchikan International Airport by law enforcement. During the contact and subsequent search of her person, Dilts was found to be internally body carrying 250 gross grams of suspected black tar heroin and approximately 206 suspected Fentanyl pills. The street value of Heroin in Ketchikan is approximately $1,000 a gram and the street value for a single pill of Oxytocin or Fentanyl is approximately $80. The total value of the illegal drugs seized is approximately $266,000. Dilts was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony.







“There is a tidal wave of illicit drugs, such as heroin and fentanyl, being pushed into Alaska constantly. The Alaska State Troopers and our law enforcement partners remain committed to disrupting and halting the flow of controlled substances into Alaska,” said Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander Lieutenant C. Sims. “I commend all of the law enforcement officers that worked together to successfully interdict these narcotics and keep them off of the streets of Alaska.”

This investigation was supported by the Southeast Alaska Communities Against Drugs (SEACAD) Enforcement Initiative which is one of the Alaska HIDTA regional taskforces. SEACAD is comprised of Alaska State Troopers, local police officers, and federal law enforcement officials.

