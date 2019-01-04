Ketchikan Woman Takes Troopers on High Speed South Tongass Chase

Alaska Native News Jan 4, 2019.

A 25-year-old Ketchikan woman took Ketchikan-based Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed car chase early Thursday morning along the South Tongass Highway, troopers report.

Troopers attempted to carry out a traffic stop on a green 1998 GMC Jimmy at mile tow of the southeast highway at just after midnight, but the driver, identified as Rhiana Sanford, elected to pull over then ignore the stop and sped away from the officer as he attempted to make contact.

At one point as the trooper gave chase, he observed the vehicle “spinning circles around a light pole,” according to the report.

Sanford continued to flee until she entered the Martin Bugge neighborhood and ended up on Lode Lane, which is a dead end street. Now stopped, Sanford attempted to flee out the passenger side of the vehicle but was stopped and taken into custody.







She was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center with no bail on charges of Failure to Stop I and Resisting Arrest.

A search warrant was requested and granted for the GMC and a search turned up non-prescribed medication and drug paraphernalia and so Sanford had the charge of MICS IV leveled against her.