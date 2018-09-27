Kevin Orense Captured after Yet Another Vehicle Theft Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News Sep 27, 2018.

Kevin Orense’s crime spree came to an end on Wednesday night when he was arrested following a call-in to APD dispatch reporting “a suspicious male in the area,” it was reported by the department.

Responding ISU officers spotted Orense driving recklessly in the Northern Lights/Minnesota area around 9 pm on Wednesday night. He was observed in a 2005 H2 Hummer that was reported stolen. Orense would drive off the roadway in the Wisconsin Street area, get out of the vehicle, and flee on foot.

A perimeter was set up and K-9 “Doc” was called in to track the suspect. He was soon seen running on foot on the 2800-block of West Northern Lights Blvd. Officers gave chase, issuing warnings which Orense ignored. He ran to an apartment building in the area. Officers successfully located Orense in an apartment in the building and placed him under arrest.







“After the suspect was arrested, officers discovered his girlfriend was involved in his attempts to hide and escape from officers,” APD revealed. Just before midnight, the girlfriend, identified as 20-year-old Christina Bylund, was located in a blue 2016 Kia Rio in the East Tudor area, she was arrested and transported to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Hindering Prosecution I. It would also be found that she had an outstanding arrest warrant as well.

Orense’s crime spree began on September 16th with the theft of a 1996 Chevy pickup on Sentry Drive and continue with an intentional crash into a Nelchina Street the next day after a brief stay in jail that day.

He would continue to rack up charges on Monday when he pulled a weapon when a woman and her friends located her boyfriend’s vehicle at an address on East 26th Avenue. He would escape that scene in the stolen vehicle after officers arrived and were distracted with another person from that residence.