Newest Incident involving Weapons brings Orense’s Charges to 14

Alaska Native News Sep 26, 2018.

Anchorage police continue to look for Kevin Orense who was wanted on 11 charges for a crime spree around town beginning on September 16th on Sentry Drive and continued for two days only interrupted after being taken into custody and spending only hours detained.

On Monday officers responded to an East 26th Avenue residence in reference to a disturbance and stolen vehicle. When they arrived at the address, they found four people waiting in a Ford outside the residence and spoke with a woman who told them that “they spotted her stolen 2013 burgundy Honda Civic parked in the driveway,” and she consequently confronted Orense and immediately got into an argument. Orense broke off contact and went into the residence only to return with a handgun. APD said that there was no indication that Orense pointed the weapon at anyone in the group before going back inside.

She told the officers that she believed that Orense was still inside the residence with others. The officers had the four people in the truck move down to the end of the street for their safety.

Additional officers arrived at the scene then a man from inside the residence came out and was immediately detained for questioning. During that time, Orense saw his chance and while the officers were busy with the other man, got into the Civic and departed at a high rate of speed.









When asked about the vehicle, the woman said that it actually belonged to her boyfriend and it had not been reported stolen to police. Although they tried repeatedly, APD was unable to make contact with the vehicle’s owner.

As a result of this latest incident, an additional warrant was issued charging him with Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Resisting, and Reckless Driving.

These three new charges are now added to previous warrants that include charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, two counts of Criminal Mischief IV, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving While License Suspended, Felony Probation Violation for the original charge of Vehicle Theft I, Felony Fail to Appear on the original charges of Fail to Stop and Reckless Driving.

Orense is now wanted on 14 charges stemming from his recent criminal activity.