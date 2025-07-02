Key leaders visit Shepard Point IRT site









Key leaders from the National Guard Bureau’s Innovative Readiness Training program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Native Village of Eyak and City of Cordova visited Shepard Point, Alaska June 25, 2025, to observe the progress of an ongoing construction project.

The Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation Oil Spill & Marine Casualty Response Facility project began in 2023 and is one of three sites being built in response to the Exxon Valdez oil spill of 1989.

National Guardsmen and U.S. Marine Corps reservists specializing in horizonal and vertical construction made their way to Cordova, Alaska from across the country to assist with the effort. They have safely and successfully made headway in clearing a 5.5-acre staging area near the oil spill response site for equipment and building materials utilizing large excavation machines, skid steers, chain saws and other heavy equipment.

The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development.

Through the IRT program, the National Guard and Reserve units collaborate with state, tribal, and local government entities, as well as nonprofit organizations and community leaders. Together, they identify and prioritize projects that align with military training objectives while addressing specific community needs.

Since the project’s inception, 18 servicemembers who have worked on the Shepard Point IRT have reenlisted and have voiced their pride and satisfaction with being part of this opportunity to help their fellow Americans and be part of something this impactful.

FULL PHOTO ALBUM: DV Day: Cordova IRT June 2025 | Flickr