King Salmon Private Well Sampling Notice

Mar 11, 2019.

 

In January 2019, the Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) was notified of concentrations of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in groundwater on King Salmon Airport property.

Firefighters at the King Salmon Airport used aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), a standard firefighting agent that contains PFAS, to extinguish hydrocarbon fires during training exercises and emergency events.

Of the nine samples collected by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), one well located on airport property tested above the action level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for the sum of five PFAS compounds. The other eight wells had concentrations well below the action level of 70 ppt for the sum of five PFAS compounds.



DOT&PF has contracted Shannon & Wilson, Inc. to finish the preliminary investigation, which includes an in-depth well search and sampling event.

Well Search & Sampling Information

Friday, March 14, 2019 to Monday, March 19, 2019

  • Shannon & Wilson, Inc. will be conducting further testing in the designated sampling area shown in the map above.
  • Three samplers will be conducting site visits in King Salmon to identify and sample private wells.
  • Residents located in the sampling area with an active well at their home or business should contact Shannon & Wilson staff at 907-371-9022 to schedule a sampling appointment.

For more information please visit the following website or email airportwater@alaska.gov.  

http://www.dot.state.ak.us/airportwater/kingsalmon/ 

 