King Salmon Private Well Sampling Notice

In January 2019, the Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) was notified of concentrations of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in groundwater on King Salmon Airport property.
Firefighters at the King Salmon Airport used aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), a standard firefighting agent that contains PFAS, to extinguish hydrocarbon fires during training exercises and emergency events.
Of the nine samples collected by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), one well located on airport property tested above the action level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for the sum of five PFAS compounds. The other eight wells had concentrations well below the action level of 70 ppt for the sum of five PFAS compounds.
DOT&PF has contracted Shannon & Wilson, Inc. to finish the preliminary investigation, which includes an in-depth well search and sampling event.
Well Search & Sampling Information
Friday, March 14, 2019 to Monday, March 19, 2019
For more information please visit the following website or email airportwater@alaska.gov.
http://www.dot.state.ak.us/airportwater/kingsalmon/