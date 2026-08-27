Klawock Juvenile Charged with Attempted Murder after opening Fire on Police and Troopers

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Klawock Police had initially responded to the home following a disturbance involving the juvenile. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with other occupants inside the residence. During the response, the juvenile came out of a bedroom armed with a rifle and opened fire on one of the officers. The officer was not injured and was able to avoid the gunfire while helping evacuate the other individuals from the residence.

Alaska State Troopers responded to assist as the juvenile remained inside the home and continued firing at officers. Law enforcement officers and Troopers established a perimeter and repeatedly attempted to communicate with the juvenile, giving him several opportunities to surrender peacefully. Despite those efforts, the juvenile refused to comply and continued threatening officers while remaining barricaded inside the residence.

In an effort to bring the situation to a safe conclusion without further injury, Troopers deployed OC chemical munitions inside the residence. Following the deployment, the juvenile surrendered to law enforcement without further incident and was taken into custody.

The juvenile was subsequently remanded to the Craig Jail on a charge of Attempted Murder. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues and authorities review the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident.