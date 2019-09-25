Klawock Man Arrested for Mid-September Thefts at Island Air Express

On Monday, AST revealed that they had made an arrest in the September 15 case where thefts had occurred at the Island Air Express on Prince of Wales Island.

It was at that location on the southeast island that troopers initially received multiple reports of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out, gasoline drained, and items stolen from inside.

During the week, several search warrants were requested and granted and subsequently, some of the stolen items were recovered and a suspect was identified.

On Wednesday an arrest warrant was issued for that suspect, identified as 23-year-old Drakkar Smith of Klawock, and troopers contacted and placed him under arrest. He was charged with Theft II, III, and IV. He also had five counts of Criminal Mischief leveled against him.

Smith was remanded to the Craig Jail with his bail set at $5,500.