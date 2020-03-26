Kodiak-Based Troopers ask Boat/Vehicle Owners Parked at Mill Bay Storage to Check for Theft/Damage

Kodiak-based troopers are asking persons that have boats, RVs, or vehicles parked at the Bayside West Business Park located at 4701 W. Rezanof Drive, also known as Mill Bay Storage, to check their items for damage or theft and to report any that they find to troopers following a theft there last Friday or Saturday.

Troopers responded to the location across from the Parkside Drive/Bayside Fire Department on Tuesday after receiving a report. The investigation initiated there found that several boats and vehicles parked at the lot had been gone through and had items stolen.

Troopers say that a suspect vehicle has been identified and that they are continuing the investigation. It is believed that the incident took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.





