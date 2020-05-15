Kodiak Commercial Salmon Fishery Update #01

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Kodiak is requesting quotes (bids) to charter one purse seine vessel for salmon test fishing primarily in the vicinity of Cape Uyak on the southwest side of Kodiak Island. The charter will take place over a period of two days between the end of May (prior to the first commercial salmon fishing period) through June 8. The quotes will be based on percentage of the dock value.
Verbal or written bids must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, and will be immediately awarded to the lowest bidder. Fish and Game reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. In the case of equal, low bids, the bid submitted first will be the winning bid. Contractors will fish only during times and in areas determined by the department in cooperation with the successful bidder.
If you are interested in finding out how to bid, please contact:
Michelle Wattum
Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Kodiak, AK
Email: michelle.wattum@alaska.gov
Phone: (907) 486-1855