Kodiak Man, Andrew Pillans Dies in Fall off of Cliff on Long Island





On Saturday evening at approximately 7:45 pm, it was reported to Alaska State Troopers were notified that Kodiak man, 30-year-old Andrew James Pillans was reported as missing after having left his group at a campsite on Long Island.

That night, The United States Coast Guard launched aircraft and drones in an effort to locate Pillans without success. On Sunday Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Kodiak Search and Rescue, and the Coast Guard continued search operations. The, on Sunday afternoon at around 2:20 pm, Pillan’s remains were located. It was determined that Pillans had suffered a fatal fall.

Pillans fall took place on the south end of the Island. Troopers report that he fell off a cliff, 100 feet to the rocky shore below.

The victim’s next of kin was notified of his death.

Pillans’ remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.