Kodiak Man Arrested after 15-Mile Chase

After an attempted traffic stop, a Kodiak driver took troopers on an extended chase on Wednesday evening troopers disclosed on Thursday.

According to troopers, their report revealed that they attempted to pull over a vehicle at Rezanof Drive and Cutoff Road at 7:27 pm on Wednesday. Instead of pulling over in compliance, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Ross Tolle, elected to flee in his vehicle. Troopers initiated the stop because Tolle was known to them to have two existing warrants. One for failing to appear in a DUI case and one for violating conditions in that case.

Tolle took troopers on a chase along the Kodiak-area’s longest roadway, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour, but after a 15-mile pursuit, it came to a close when Tolle’s vehicle experienced mechanical problems and came to a stop.

Tolle was promptly arrested for failing to stop at the direction of a peace officer, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, VCOR, and the two outstanding warrants.

He was remanded to the Kodiak Jail on his charges where, as of Friday, he remains.