Kodiak Man Arrested for Felony Possession of Fentanyl Pills





A joint drug operation conducted by the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) in Kodiak and the Coast Guard Investigative Service netted and charged a Kodiak man on Monday according to a dispatch release by AST on Tuesday.

The operation tracking the trafficking of fentanyl pills in Kodiak would lead investigators to 40-year-old James Coffman III. When Coffman was contacted on Monday, investigators discovered he was in possession of approximately 100 blue “M30” imprinted fentanyl pills.

Coffman had been previously arrested during a January 17th traffic stop and charged with DUI and a felony drug charge for possession near a school. He made bail the same day on that case.

As a result of his second contact, Coffman was again arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and III. He was transported to the Kodiak Jail where he was remanded on the charges.

The Kodiak SDEU is comprised of the Alaska State Troopers, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, and the Kodiak Police Department.

