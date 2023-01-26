Kodiak Man Indicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Kodiak man with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and numerous firearms.

According to court documents, Mark Daniel Nason, 55, possessed over 400 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, five handguns, two revolvers, two rifles, one shotgun, and almost $60,000 in cash. Nason has five prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The defendant is scheduled for his initial court appearance on January 26, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) with the help of the Kodiak Police Department (KPD) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alana B. Weber is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

