Kodiak Man Sentenced to 180 days to Serve for Failing to Pay Child Support

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Richardson was found to have violated his misdemeanor probation by failing to make payments in 2026 and failing to keep Child Support Enforcement Division up to date on his employment status.

Judge Shidner agreed with the State that community condemnation, specific deterrence to Richardson, and deterring other parents who fail to pay child support were the primary sentencing goals.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey of the Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case. Child Support Enforcement Division Investigator Rachel King led the investigation.

Child Support Enforcement Division’s mission is to ensure Alaska children receive their support through cooperation and collaboration. The Division investigates criminal law violations for Criminal Nonsupport, Employer Non-Compliance, and refers all matters to the Office of Special Prosecution.

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