Kodiak Seiners Association Endorses Kreiss-Tomkins for Governor







Commercial fishermen recognize JKT’s decade-plus of advocacy for balanced management and coastal Alaskan livelihoods

Thursday, Democratic candidate for Alaska governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (JKT) and lieutenant governor running mate Zac Johnson announced the endorsement of the Kodiak Seiners Association.

The Kodiak Seiners Association (KSA) advocates for Kodiak-area seine fishermen by protecting the value of the Kodiak salmon fishery and collaborating with other regional and industry stakeholders.

The Kodiak Seiners Association endorsement speaks to Kreiss-Tomkins’ knowledge and understanding of Alaska’s fisheries, and his work on behalf of commercial fishing communities in and out of the legislature. JKT served as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives Fisheries Committee for 10 years, was endorsed throughout his legislative career by United Fishermen of Alaska, was engaged in the North Pacific Fishery Management Council process including testifying on behalf of Alaska’s interests, and served as a board member for the Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust.

“Commercial fishing is the backbone of Alaska. I represented fishing communities for a decade in the legislature. I am running to be a champion for coastal Alaska communities that are powered by commercial fishing,” said Kreiss-Tomkins. “As governor, our administration will restore balance to the Board of Fish, stand up for commercial fishermen, and protect Alaskan fisheries by keeping permits and quota in Alaskans’ hands and reducing bycatch.”

KSA’s endorsement builds on a coalition of endorsers that includes the Alaska Professional Fire Fighters Association, Alaska Public Employees Association/American Federation of Teachers, SEIU 775, former Gov. Tony Knowles, and elected leaders from Cordova to Kotzebue and Anchorage to Fairbanks.

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